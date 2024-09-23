October is approaching, and so many new shows and movies are dropping on Disney+ and Hulu! From spooky movies and shows coming just in time for Halloween, keep reading for a full list of everything dropping on the popular streaming platforms:

One Disney+ show we’re more than a little excited about this October, is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place! The upcoming show is a spinoff of Wizards of Waverly Place, and is being produced by original cast members Selena Gomez and David Henrie.

On top of that, the Rare Beauty founder will be reprising her role of Alex Russo as a guest star in the pilot episode, while David will return as a series regular, reprising his character of Justin Russo!

They aren’t the only familiar Disney faces we can expect to see in the series. Janice LeAnn Brown from Just Roll With It will also be featured in the show as Billie, a young wizard. Alongside Janice, Alkaio Thiele will star as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo and Mimi Gianopulos will play Giada.

In the follow-up series, an adult Justin Russo (Henrie), has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his wife and two kids. When Justin’s sister Alex (Selena) brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must mentor the wizard-in-training, diving back into the Wizarding world.

During an August 2024 interview with People, Selena opened up about what it was like to return to the Disney Channel sitcom that launched her successful singing and acting careers.

“It was like a dream,” she revealed. “I truly feel like it was the place I started, and I will always be grateful for that time,” she added. “I just hope that this new chapter can bring a whole new audience joy the same way that we did when we were younger.”

Although we may be most excited about the upcoming Disney spinoff, Wizards Beyond Waverly isn’t the only exciting show set to hit on Disney+ or Hulu!

Scroll through our gallery below for a full list of everything coming to the streaming platforms in October 2024:

