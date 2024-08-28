September is approaching, and so many new shows and movies are dropping on Disney+ and Hulu! September 2024 is full of movies and TV shows on both streaming services — keep reading for a complete list!

One of our fav shows, Tell Me Lies, will be premiering its second season on Hulu on September 4, with two brand new episodes!

Not only that, some exciting new faces appear in season 2 — including our fav Thomas Doherty, best known for his roles in Descendants and HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot!

Adapted from Carola Lovering’s bestselling 2018 novel, the debut season of the ten-episode series quickly became a sensation following its premiere in 2022.

They are coming together again for the highly anticipated eight-episode second season, which kicks off with two episodes on September 4. The new season continues the story as Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) return to Baird College, still estranged following their painful summer breakup.

Another exciting TV show coming to Hulu this month is English Teacher, which will be available to stream on September 2.

The new comedy series was created by and stars Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan, an Austin high school teacher striving to meet the conflicting needs of students and parents amidst ever-changing rules.

Brian’s idea for the show stemmed from a common theme, he told Vanity Fair: “people trying to do the right thing, but not knowing if they’re doing it the right way…or if they’re achieving the right thing through questionable means.”

“I hope people see the show as a microcosm of all the stupid arguments that everyone’s having with each other all the time,” he told the outlet. “We can handle pretty big topics, but we do so not only quite lightly and joyously, but also from so many different angles. I feel like you can watch this with your grandparents and your parents. That’s my hope for the show.”

Those aren’t the only exciting releases coming to Disney+ or Hulu in September! Scroll through our gallery below for a full list of everything coming to the streaming platforms in September 2024.

