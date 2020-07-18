Everyone was pretty shook when news hit the web that Raven-Symoné had married to her longtime girlfriend, Miranda Maday. Yep, the two stars walked down the aisle together on June 18, 2020, and the wedding looked like a real-life fairytale! The former That’s So Raven star was a huge part of everyone’s childhood, so the fact that she’s all grown up and officially a married woman is making fans pretty emotional, TBH.

It turns out, she’s not the only star we watched while we were growing up to have a wedding. From Corbin Bleu to Debby Ryan to David Henrie to Bridgit Mendler to Ashley Tisdale to Hilary Duff and tons more, you guys are seriously not going to believe how many of the OG Disney Channel stars have gotten married over the years. Most of them entered the spotlight when they were just teens (or even kids in some cases!) so boy, does that make us feel old!

We went ahead and rounded them all up for you, so prepare to be shook. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the Disney stars who you’ll be shocked to learn are married now.

