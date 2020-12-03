The holiday season is finally here! Days before Disney Channel premieres its Challenge Accepted! Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown special, the network’s biggest stars caught up with J-14 and exclusively shared all their favorite traditions.

Disney Channel stars like Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Chandler Kinney, Trevor Tordjman, Kylee Russell, Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Sky Katz, Jason Maybaum, Mallory Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie Jr., Christian J. Simon, Ruth Righi, Ava Kolker and Ramon Reed teamed up with Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner — who star as Santa and Mrs. Claus, respectively — for the special to save Christmas from Ebenezer Scrooge, played by Anneliese van der Pol. The Challenge Accepted! Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown will feature these famous faces as they take on a series of holiday-themed challenges. Mark your calendars because all the fun goes down on Disney Channel this Sunday, December 6, at 7 p.m. EST/PST.

Wondering what these stars are up to during the 2020 holiday season? Well, some of the ZOMBIES 2, Raven’s Home and Bunk’d stars spilled all the tea! Scroll through our gallery to see what the stars are most excited for this year as the holidays approach, and be sure to tune into the Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.