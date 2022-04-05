How tall?! Disney Channel seems to have a lot of short kings on its network — all three Jonas Brothers stand around 5-foot-8, which looks to be the normal height for male Disney Channel actors. But where are all of the tall kings and queens? Don’t worry, there are still quite a few!
Zendaya is probably most well known for her height as she stands taller than her Spiderman costar and boyfriend, Tom Holland. For the record, Tom is reported to be 5-foot-8 and Zendaya, on the other hand, is 5-foot-10. But for some reason, that height difference causes quite a commotion for fans. So much so that both Tom and Zendaya ended up addressing the “issue” while promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home.
“My mom is taller than my dad, my mom’s taller than everyone,” Zendaya said after discussing fans’ bewildered reactions, saying, ”this is normal too.”
“It’s a stupid assumption,” added Holland, as he shared that during Spider-Man screen tests, every girl tested was taller than him. “I had wondered if that was a decision that Jon [Watts, the director] had made. There was no one tested that was shorter than me, maybe that was a decision Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it’s great.”
Tom joked, “To be fair, I am quite short.”
And they’re not the only ones who have grown! Scroll through our gallery to see which Disney Channel stars are super tall.
