How tall?! Disney Channel seems to have a lot of short kings on its network — all three Jonas Brothers stand around 5-foot-8, which looks to be the normal height for male Disney Channel actors. But where are all of the tall kings and queens? Don’t worry, there are still quite a few!

Zendaya is probably most well known for her height as she stands taller than her Spiderman costar and boyfriend, Tom Holland. For the record, Tom is reported to be 5-foot-8 and Zendaya, on the other hand, is 5-foot-10. But for some reason, that height difference causes quite a commotion for fans. So much so that both Tom and Zendaya ended up addressing the “issue” while promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Celebrities That Fans Had No Idea Were *This* Tall: Taylor Swift, Zendaya and More “My mom is taller than my dad, my mom’s taller than everyone,” Zendaya said after discussing fans’ bewildered reactions, saying, ”this is normal too.” “It’s a stupid assumption,” added Holland, as he shared that during Spider-Man screen tests, every girl tested was taller than him. “I had wondered if that was a decision that Jon [Watts, the director] had made. There was no one tested that was shorter than me, maybe that was a decision Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it’s great.” Tom joked, “To be fair, I am quite short.”

Other Disney Channel celebrities that are surprisingly tall include the Sprouse twins: both Cole and Dylan are around 6-feet tall, with Dylan just missing the cut at 5-foot-11. The duo have pretty much been around the same height growing up, as we can see in the Suite Life of Zack and Cody . Of the show, the twins share their gratitude about growing up in the spotlight. “I don’t regret anything about my younger career, mainly because we were children and didn’t have too much power, but also because it gave us the privilege to be where we are now,” Cole told Hunger Magazine in 2017. They really are all grown up!

And they’re not the only ones who have grown! Scroll through our gallery to see which Disney Channel stars are super tall.

