Following their stint on Disney Channel, some stars stepped out of the spotlight to live out of the public eye.

Morgan York, for example, starred in Cheaper by the Dozen and Hannah Montana, now she has no plans to return to the acting scene.

“I started acting when I was 9, and from the beginning, my mom told me, ‘The second this becomes not fun or you want to stop, you can stop,'” the actress shared in a May 2021 TikTok video. “I never expected [acting] to be a lifetime thing. I even remember as a kid trying to imagine myself as an adult actor, and just not seeing it. I saw myself stopping acting, at the very least, when starting college and just never going back.”

She continued, “I think I also wildly underestimated how much of an uproar would be made over it. I thought I could just leave and nobody would ask me for the next 11 years of my life, ‘Why did you quit acting?’ But it wasn’t fun anymore. My passion for acting did not outweigh all the costs, like all the time you have to spend away from loved ones on sets, and the constant scrutiny from people watching you.”

Morgan, also noted that her “passion for writing fiction, which existed as long as my passion for acting” was something that she “preferred” doing in the long run.

In a separate video the former actress noted that Cheaper by the Dozen was her favorite movie that she acted in. In a third TikTok, Morgan revealed that she hasn’t spoken to “any of the Hannah Montana cast since 2010.”

“I follow all of them, but I don’t think any of them follow me, which that’s fine. They are famous,” she said. “They either don’t remember me or they have so many followers they don’t even know I’m one of them.”

As it turns out, Morgan isn’t the only one who’s stopped acting. Tiffany Thornton, who starred in Sonny With a Chance and So Random!, made some brief TV appearances after her Disney Channel days but now sticks to social media. LeLaine from Lizzie McGuire also landed a few roles after the show came to an end, but focused mostly on her music after that

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the Disney Channel stars stepped out of the spotlight after their stints on the network.

