Being cast in Disney Channel’s newest original movie Spin was a surreal moment for Australian star Michael Bishop.

“I was in, like, complete disbelief,” the actor tells J-14 exclusively ahead of the film’s premiere. “I just remember them telling me that I booked it and I just genuinely froze. I just went numb. Then, I started shaking. It was just such a special moment, and it was so sick.”

Disney Channel’s first-ever Indian America film stars Avantika as a teenager named Rhea who starts to live out her dream as a DJ after falling for another aspiring DJ named Max (played by Michael) who completely changes her world. While working together on the film, Michael gushes that he and Avantika were “always” making each other laugh.

“Any time either of us were performing … I think Avanti always found me so hilarious,” he tells J-14. Avantika, for her part, recalls one specific scene that was supposed to be a “really sweet moment” that ended up making the duo laugh.

“The director kept saying stuff that was making us laugh, it just was not happening,” she shares. “It was supposed to be a really sweet intimate moment and it was not happening. … There was a lot like that on set.”

Michael and Avantika’s costars Anna Cathcart (who plays Molly), Jahbril Cook (who plays Watson) and Kerri Medders (who plays Ginger) also tell J-14 that there were funny moments “all the time” while they were shooting. “Every time we would do a take, we would just laugh,” Kerri gushes. “We would just look at each other and we would just laugh.”

Even when they weren’t shooting, all of the Spin stars were always hanging out in Toronto, where the movie was filmed.

“We went to Niagara falls, and we had like little picnic pizza dates and just hung around. Fun things. It was good,” Michael says. “I actually miss them all so much. We like got so close, and now, I miss them so dearly. … We’ve reunited a couple of times over a Zoom, but it’s just not the same. It’ll be exciting to see them in person.”

Aryan Simhadri (who plays Rohan), remembers the entire cast getting together “all the time.”

“We got together really well and I think that’s what helped the chemistry. Kind of propelled it,” the young star adds, noting that all the stars went to concerts together and even had a matching group Halloween costume.

Spin premieres on Disney Channel on Friday, August 13, at 8 p.m. EST.

