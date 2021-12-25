It’s a new year, which means new content to stream! Both Disney+ and Hulu have tons of new releases headed to the streaming services this month.

Adding another movie to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+, Eternals will finally be available for streaming. Fans will get to see Harry Styles‘ debut into the MCU from the comfort of their own homes. The singer-turned-actor made his debut as Thanos’ brother, Eros, in one of the film’d end credits scenes. When half of the Eternals disappears, Harry’s character and Pip the Troll appear inside their spaceship to inform them that he knows where they went — and how to get them back.

“Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” the movie’s director, Chloé Zhao, told Deadline in November 2021. “I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll [voiced by Patton Oswald in Eternals] and Eros to [Marvel boss Kevin Feige] a while back, and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings.”

The Oscar-winner continued, “And then, it wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting. After meeting him I realized he is that character — the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes, and Kevin says yes, then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did.”

Harry, for his part, has stayed under wraps about the role.

“I’m only in right at the very end,” the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner told Dazed magazine in November 2021. “But who didn’t grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work with Chloé.”

Of course, this isn’t the only new movie coming to the streaming service throughout the month. Hulu also has tons of new content premiering. From classic movies and TV shows to original content, there’s something for everyone to watch. That being said, some things are also leaving the streaming service as the month goes on.

Looking for a full list? Scroll through our gallery for everything coming to and leaving both Hulu and Disney+ in January 2022.

