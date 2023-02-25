Fans are gearing up for more to watch in March 2023. Both Disney+ and Hulu have a slew of new releases on the horizon, including the second season of the fan-favorite series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee, the Disney+ show is set to return with the Andi Mack alum’s character continuing her career as a teenage doctor and trying to balance her personal life. Not to mention, the second season will introduce a new character, played by Milo Manheim.

“I was just shooting another Disney+ movie called Prom Pact in Vancouver with the amazing Peyton Lee,” the ZOMBIES star told J-14 exclusively in July 2022, explaining how the film allowed him to appear on the series. “While I was up there, I was talking to the executive producer, Melvin Mar, who works on that film and also for the show Doogie.”

Milo added, “And I was like, ‘Yo, Peyton’s birthday is coming up. I know she’s gonna be in Hawaii. I would love to fly out and just surprise her for her birthday, and if you wanna make me an extra or something, just so that I don’t have to pay for my ticket, that would be great.’ He’s like, ‘Let’s see what we can do.’ And then like a couple days later, he comes to me. He’s like, why don’t you just play her love interest this season.’”

And, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. isn’t the only time fans will see Peyton and Milo sharing the screen together this month! Their Prom Pact movie is set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ near the end of March.

“The main character is a feminist, and she doesn’t believe in this idea of falling in love. It goes back to Shakespeare: she’s a little bit strident, very type A, and she doesn’t want to believe especially in heteronormative love, because she’s so liberal. But then she falls and there’s that undeniable chemistry,” the movie’s executive producer, Julie Bowen shared during an interview with the Meet Cute blog. “Look, I’m way older than my target audience, but I still remember that first gut punch of a feeling when you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, are we gonna kiss?’”

Of course, Hulu also has some major releases as well. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving both Disney+ and Hulu in March 2023.

