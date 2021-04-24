A new month means new streaming service releases! May 2021 is bringing tons of TV shows and movies to both Disney+ and Hulu, and J-14 has a full list.

Mark your calendars for May the 4th, because a new series Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be premiering on Disney+. According to the streaming service, the new show “follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.” This is sure-to-be one thing that major Star Wars fans won’t want to miss!

That’s not all! Emma Stone‘s highly anticipated movie Cruella will also premiere near the end of the month. Of course, fans are familiar with the story of 101 Dalmatians, but how did Cruella de Vil come to be? Viewers will find out. The movie is set in 1970s London “amidst the punk rock revolution” and “follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets,” according to Disney+. The movie will show how the designer comes to be the villain we know and love today. Because Cruella is part of Disney+’s Premier Access, streaming service users will have to pay an extra fee to watch.

Over on Hulu, classic movies like (500) Days of Summer, The Iron Giant and more will be available for streaming starting May 1, but there’s some originals that fans will have to wait for. Season 3 of the series Shrill and the new movie Plan B — starring Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles — are among streaming service’s newest content. The final season of Freeform’s The Bold Type will also be adding new episodes weekly, so fans can keep up with the show as it comes to an end.

Unfortunately, along with releases comes the removal of some films as well. Be sure to get your binge-watching in because The Mighty Ducks, D2: The Mighty Ducks, D3: The Mighty Ducks, Gone Girl, Maze Runner: The Death Cure and more are all saying goodbye to Hulu throughout the entire month.

So, mark your calendar and get ready for some pretty epic new releases! Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving both Disney+ and Hulu in May 2021.

