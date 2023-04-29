Spring has sprung, and new releases are dropping on Disney+ and Hulu to celebrate! April 2023 is full of movies and TV shows on both streaming services.

Ed Sheeran, for one, teamed up with Disney+ for his Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All docuseries where fans will get an inside look at the “Lego House” singer’s life in the spotlight.

“For the first time ever, global superstar, Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music,” the streaming service’s official logline reads. “This series follows Ed after he learns of life changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life.”

Throughout the series’ four episodes, fans will get to see “exclusive footage behind his iconic hits, never-before-seen personal archive with his friends and family and epic stadium performances.” Of course, Ed himself will make an appearance.

“In each episode, Ed faces themes and emotions that most people experience,” the Disney+ description reads. “Ed expresses his deeper thoughts as he reassesses life and explores what he thinks of the world, of himself and how this difficult time has influenced him and his new music.”

The forthcoming series American Born Chinese is also set to premiere with a star-studded cast, including actors from the Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, along with Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, Ben Wang, Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Daniel Wu and former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu are all set to star.

The series is based on a graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang and is set to follow “the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god,” according to the streaming service. “This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.”

Hulu also has tons of new releases coming throughout April! Some original shows, including The Kardashians, are set to return. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving Disney+ and Hulu in April 2023.

