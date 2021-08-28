September 2021 means summer is officially over, but that doesn’t mean the binge-watching has to stop! Both Disney+ and Hulu have tons of new releases coming to the streaming services throughout the month.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee is returning to TV on Disney+ when her new series Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. officially premieres. Based off the 1990s series Doogie Howser, M.D., this reimagined version of the show follows a young teen genius who is working as a doctor while her friends are still in high school.

“One of the really cool parts about this reimagining is that we take this iconic story and bring it into the world we’re living in now,” the Andi Mack alum told Entertainment Weekly during an August 2021 interview. “So, it’s a female lead instead of a male, and she is biracial, and it’s in Hawaii so we have this beautiful backdrop. It has nods to the original but also feels very modern.”

While chatting with the publication, Peyton explained that each episode will have both “the medical story line, and then it also has her personal story line.”

The actress noted, “In some episodes you’ll see the line blur between her personal life and her professional life, but definitely in every episode you’ll see some sort of medical story and also a personal story.”

Over on Hulu, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio will finally get their own reality show. The D’Amelio Show is set to follow the lives of the TikTok-famous stars and their parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio.

“It’s our everyday lives, our true emotions and feelings and just following our lives and our story,” Dixie explained during an interview with Variety in August 2021. “You can see our whole mental health journey from being thrown into this new lifestyle and not knowing how to deal with it, not knowing how to deal with hate or mass amounts of attention and our growth, Charli and I’s growth with each other and our mental health.”

The singer added, “That’s always scary putting that out there and getting people’s opinion, or even hate on mental health. So that’s probably the only thing I’m scared of, but the show’s amazing, I’m excited.”

Of course, along with new releases, some classic movies will be taken off the streaming services as well! Fans will be saying goodbye to Fred Claus, Bad Teacher and Fired Up!, among others, throughout the month. Scroll through our gallery for an entire list of everything coming to and leaving Disney+ and Hulu in September 2021.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.