Welcome, foolish mortals back to The Haunted Mansion, because Disney has another version of the classic film in the works!

In August 2020, The Hollywood Reporter was first to report that a new movie, based on the fan-favorite ride at Disney Parks, would be coming soon. The beloved ride, which first opened at Disneyland in 1969, seats riders in what’s known as a “Doom Buggy.” During their trip throughout the mansion, Disney fans experience all the happy haunts from the dining room to the cemetery located out back.

At the time, the publication revealed that the upcoming film would be written by Katie Dippold, who is know for movies like The Heat and Ghostbusters. As fans know, this isn’t the first time the ride was brought to life on the big screen. In 2003, Disney’s The Haunted Mansion premiered starring Eddie Murphy, Marsha Thomason, Aree Davis and Marc John Jefferies as the Evers family who accidentally find themselves staying in the haunted house after a big storm. Viewers will remember Madame Leota and the 999 ghost who haunted the family throughout the first movie, which is streaming on Disney+.

When news about The Haunted Mansion remake first broke, it was unclear whether or not any original stars would be returning to the spooky house, but a second The Hollywood Reporter report from July 2021 revealed that this version would have no connection to the original movie.

In this version, according to the publication, a new family would be moving into The Haunted Mansion located in New Orleans, Louisiana. This time around, the flick is set to be based more on the Disney Parks’ ride itself and follow the story of a widower who had a strong belief in the supernatural before becoming a tour guide in New Orleans’ French Quarter. THR‘s July 2021 report said that comedian Tiffany Haddish and Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield are in talks to star.

The publication also shared that, as of now, the movie is set to start shooting in Louisiana as early as Fall 2021. While neither Tiffany nor LaKeith have yet to comment on the movie, fans are hoping for more casting news soon.

As fans know, this isn’t the only Disney ride-based film in the works. Of course, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was developed from the attraction, along with the 2021 movie Jungle Cruise. While not much information is known about The Haunted Mansion remake just yet, scroll through our gallery to meet the cast.

