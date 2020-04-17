Looking for a way to keep yourself busy during the coronavirus quarantine? Disney Channel’s got you covered!

Get this, you guys — beginning Friday, April 17 through Monday, May 4, the network will be streaming music videos from fan favorite Disney Channel Original Movies and TV shows on its YouTube Channel in an attempt to entertain families and help them stay positive and active while they’re stuck at home.

Fans will be able to sing and dance to their favorite songs from movies like ZOMBIES, Descendants, Teen Beach Movie, Camp Rock, High School Musical, Cheetah Girls and more! Some of Disney’s biggest stars even dished exclusively to J-14 on the songs they’re looking forward to rocking out to the most, so get ready to get up and dance!

“I’m most excited for songs from Camp Rock. When I was younger, I used to watch and dance to those songs with my siblings all the time,” Sky Katz told us. “I always felt Camp Rock had a fun edginess to it.”

“The music video that I’m looking forward to singing and dancing to over and over and over again is ‘Don’t Run Away,’ from Let It Shine. I also love the ‘High Hopes,’ performed by myself, Navia [Robinson] and Sky in Holidays Unwrapped. Those two songs get me so hype,” Issac Ryan Brown said. “Let It Shine was one of the first DCOMs I was introduced to and I watched it over and over again. In my opinion, that movie really set the standard for DCOMs after it. ‘High Hopes’ is full of energy and our choreography and chemistry were lit! Hope is something I always have in my life, it’s the evidence of things not seen but knowing what is possible.”

“The music video I can’t wait to sing and dance to is definitely ‘Silver Screen’ from Teen Beach 2,” Kaylin Hayman explained. “Whenever I watch the movie it is one of my favorite songs to sing out loud to. It’s just so catchy and upbeat, and sends a really good, positive message.”

“I love singing and dancing to my favorite DCOM songs,” Jason Maybaum gushed. “The best ones are high-energy and get everyone going. For me, nothing beats ‘Go’ from Freaky Friday and ‘Do it Like the Zombies Do’ from ZOMBIES 2.”

When you’re not dancing to your favorite music video, you can catch new episodes of Raven’s Home and Just Roll With It on Sundays, beginning at 8 P.M. EST/PST on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

