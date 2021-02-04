Get ready for a total throwback and prepare to feel old! Disney Channel’s original movie Get a Clue premiered nearly 19 years ago and kicked off some pretty major careers in the process. Of course, by the time this spy movie hit the network, Lindsay Lohan was already a household name — but the fan-favorite DCOM introduced fans to Brenda Song and Bug Hall, among others.

The eventual Mean Girls actress starred as Lexy in Get a Clue and recruited her friends to help solve a pretty major mystery after one of their high school teachers goes missing in New York City. The budding newspaper editor finds herself in some sticky situations and uncovers a blackmail scheme, all while discovering that her missing teacher (who is eventually found) is actually in love with another faculty member. As young viewers, the entire movie kept us on the edge of our seats and, thanks to Disney+, it’s being passed down from generation to generation.

So, what did the Get a Clue stars do after their movie premiered? Well, they all became major success stories! As for where they are now, scroll through our gallery to find out.

