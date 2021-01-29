Quack quack! The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is Disney+’s latest reboot, and we can’t wait for this return to the ice.

Based on the three-film series of the same name, which was released between 1992 and 1996, the upcoming TV series brings a whole new story to the classic feel-good ice hockey series fans know and love. Although it has a completely different plot and a whole new cast of characters (minus Coach Bombay, played by Hollywood legend Emilio Estevez), The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will take place in Minnesota just like the original movies.

According to Disney+’s official summary, the series will follow the story of a 12-year-old boy, named Evan, who gets cut from the Ducks, an “ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team.” He and his mom team up with Coach Bombay to find a new group of hockey-playing misfits and coach them to the top.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” Emilio told Us Weekly in February 2020 after it was announced that he would be reprising the iconic role. “After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise.”

In 1992, viewers were introduced to a young cocky lawyer named Gordon Bombay who met a misfit group of peewee hockey players while completing a community service requirement. After coaching them to stardom and forming the Ducks hockey team, Bombay became a total hero. Now, he’s back and better than ever! We can’t wait to watch as he coaches a new group of players.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.