Dixie D’Amelio has seemingly moved on from ex-boyfriend Noah Beck. The influencer is rumored to be dating NHL star Trevor Zegras, and the pair have been romantically linked since around July 2023.

Keep reading for a complete breakdown into their relationship timeline.

Romance rumors between Dixie and Trevor first surfaced when celebrity gossip account Deux Moi hinted at their relationship in late July 2023, based on an anonymous tip. The account shared text messages from a source who claimed to have seen Dixie with the hockey star on a date.

Neither Dixie nor Trevor have addressed these relationship rumors publicly, and reps for both have not yet responded to J-14‘s request for comment.

ICYMI, Dixie and Noah broke up sometime in 2022, with Noah’s publicist confirming the split in November 2022 to The New York Times. This confirmation came several months after breakup rumors initially began circulating.

For those who missed it, Dixie and Noah first made their relationship public in September 2020. Initially open about their romance on social media, they later chose to keep their relationship more private near the end.

“I’ve been telling a lot of people we’re kind of keeping things offline,” Noah shared with E! News in February 2022. “And since we’ve been doing so, it’s been good. It’s been kind of like a weight off the shoulder in a way.”

Before their final split in 2022, Dixie and Noah had a brief separation in 2021.

During this time, Dixie confided in her parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, on her Hulu series The D’Amelio Show. She expressed her stress over the situation, saying, “Noah — I don’t know what’s going on with that. I feel like I’m very stressed out about the whole situation. We’re not really talking right now. We’ve come to that conclusion that we just shouldn’t talk for a little bit, but we’re broken up.”

She further noted, “I think Noah and I are both on the same page. We were just both getting very frustrated for a lot of reasons. It wasn’t worth it. We don’t want to see the other one upset.”

Now, she’s seemingly moved on! Scroll through our gallery to uncover the Dixie and Trevor’s rumored relationship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.