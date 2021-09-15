At just 20 years old, Dixie D’Amelio is one of the most famous people on the internet. Boasting over 50 million followers on TikTok and over 20 million followers on Instagram, the Norwalk, Connecticut, native, is well on her way to the A-list. (Hello, she attended the 2021 Met Gala!)

Even prior to Dixie’s rising status, the “Psycho” artist experienced anxiety and mental health struggles. Now that she has a huge platform, Dixie makes it a point to unapologetically shed light on those topics, including in her family’s new Hulu series, The D’Amelio Show, starring Dixie, sister Charli D’Amelio and parents Heidi and Marc D’Amelio.

“[The show’s] our lives, it’s our mental health, it’s our emotions,” Dixie explained during a September 2021 interview with Us Weekly. “And it’s also showing something that we’re learning about at the same time. Like we have no idea what we’re doing, but I mean, I think it’s just cool to be able to see our journey and how, like, every day we wake up and learn something new, every day we have as different, and you can see that in the show.”

Ultimately, Dixie, who is dating fellow TikTok star Noah Beck, believes she has a responsibility to her fans to keep it real, most notably when it comes to dealing with hateful comments online. “I think it was important because I knew I wasn’t going to be in that moment forever,” the “Happy” singer continued.

“I knew everything was eventually going to be better. Even if I couldn’t see when or how I wanted to show my personal growth. I wanted to show literally the bottom of the bottom of how I’m feeling and just me knowing that it was just going to get better, really pushed me to have that filmed and have that shown to people,” Dixie added, assuring she’s “grown in the past couple months” and “negative comments don’t even affect” her anymore.

Scroll through our gallery below to see everything Dixie D’Amelio has said about her mental health struggles.

