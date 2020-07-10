Fans were left pretty worried about Charli D’Amelio after they noticed what appeared to be a person watching her in the background of one of her videos. Now, her sister, Dixie, has spoken out about the situation.

For those who missed it, the influencer posted a clip of herself dancing to TikTok on June 26, 2020, but when some people pointed out that there seemed to be a creepy hooded figure in it, they started to freak out and quickly took to the comment section to voice their concerns. Yeah, if you look closely, you can see what appears to be a person sticking their head out from behind her house, and then slowly moving out of frame.

The mysterious shadow came just days after TikTok star Lovely Peaches — whose real name is Brittany Johnson — was banned from the video streaming app for threatening Charli. She seemingly claimed during a livestream that she had hired “the perfect 30-year-old man” to sexually assault the dancer. She also claimed that Charli’s fans “were bullying her” in an Instagram Stories post.

“@CharlidDAmelio you sit back and watch your fans bully other influencers, your fans been bullying me and other influencers and you sit back and watch,” she wrote in a now-expired post.

But while speaking with photographers on July 5, 2020, Dixie confirmed that Peaches did not come to their house.

“No, she hasn’t,” she said in the new video. “But I don’t know if we’re allowed to talk about it too much. We’re just trying to figure it out and protect our family obviously.”

Charli has yet to publicly address the situation herself, but Hype House founder Thomas Petrou did vow to protect her in a recent comment.

“Will do,” he replied to a fan on TikTok who asked him to “keep her safe.” “Anyone attacks her, I’ll kill them.”

