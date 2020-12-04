She’s a music superstar! Dixie D’Amelio might have been known for her TikTok video at the beginning of her career, but now, she’s a total songstress!

With a series of certified bops already under her belt, on December 4, 2020, the influencer added “One Whole Day” into the mix. A collaboration with rapper Wiz Khalifa, the track is an uplifting anthem about only being sad about an ex for, yes, only one whole day.

“‘One Whole Day’ is a little bit of a song of empowerment and speaks to just being yourself, getting over things quickly and not dwelling on the past,” Dixie explained during a December 2020 interview with V Magazine.

When it comes to making music, Dixie revealed that she always has dreams of becoming a performer.

“Naturally, I’m very shy but when it comes to an actual performance, I do love turning it on, and I just love being the best at everything I do,” she told V Magazine. “So when I do have a chance to perform, I give it my all.”

From the sound of it, there’s a lot more music from Dixie in the near future! Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the TikTok stars budding music career.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.