She’s come a long way! Dixie D’Amelio was gearing up for her freshman year of college before moving to Los Angeles and kicking off a major social media career.

After blowing up on TikTok following the rise of her sister, Charli D’Amelio, the Connecticut native decided she wanted to make a name for herself in the music industry. Dixie released her debut single, “Be Happy,” in June 2020.

“Starting music with a huge audience is very scary,” Dixie told viewers in the trailer for the family’s upcoming reality series, The D’Amelio Show. “I just feel held to a very high standard.”

Since dropping her first song, the internet personality has continued to release new music and even collaborated with some major stars in the industry, including Wiz Khalifa and Liam Payne.

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot through this whole process,” Dixie told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2021. “Music has been a huge part of my life, but never recording. Once I did, I fell in love. Now, writing I love. I’m falling in love even more in the whole process. Even though everything has happened so fast, I’ve never been overwhelmed by the speed of everything. I just want to keep going, keep getting better, keep putting new stuff out. Talks about an album are definitely there. I don’t have an exact date yet, but maybe by the end of this year.”

Of course, with talks of an album, comes a possible tour, which is something Dixie told THR that she will be doing in the future. Aside from focusing on her music career and constantly posting on social media, the TikTok star has her family’s reality show to look forward to. The first season is set to premiere in September 2021.

“It was cool getting to spend a lot of time with my family because while we do talk a lot and see each other but we don’t see everything we do,” Dixie explained. “Honestly, it wasn’t weird having cameras in front of us because we’re still ourselves. It’s not like we’re playing roles or being fed lines. It is us and our family. It was really nice.”

When it came to the obvious comparisons between the D’Amelio family and the Kardashian-Jenner family, Dixie addressed them head-on.

“Some people may want to say we’re trying to be like them, but that’s not it at all,” she told Variety in August 2021. “I don’t mind the comparison. It’s never harmful to be compared to someone who’s so successful. We’re definitely going to be inspired by some of the moves they make and how successful they are.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the influencer’s transformation from normal teen to major star.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.