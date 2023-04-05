Dylan and Cole Sprouse grew up in the spotlight, from playing Zack and Cody in the iconic series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, to Big Daddy, Friends and Just For Kicks. So, do the Sprouse twins have any other siblings? And who are their parents? Keep reading to find out more on the famous brothers’ family.

Who Are Dylan and Cole Sprouse Parents?

The Sprouses were born in 1992 in Arezzo, Italy, to American parents Matthew Sprouse and Melanie Wright, who were teaching at an English language school in Tuscany at the time. Just four months later, the family moved back to their home in Long Beach, California, where the boys got their start in acting. Dylan and Cole have no siblings outside one another.

“I mean it started, really, as a means to put bread on the table,” Cole said of child acting during a podcast interview with “Call Her Daddy” from March 2023. “And also allow my mother at the same time to be a mother, but to make her main focus and her job our careers.”

Cole revealed some details about his upbringing and his parents, who divorced before the brothers turned 2 years old. Cole and Dylan’s mother had custody of the twins after the divorce, but after financial struggles and a pricey custody battle, their father took custody over the boys when they were 10 years old.

“I don’t think I’ve ever talked about this,” Cole said on the podcast. “When my father was given forced custody, we had pretty much lost everything from the youngest parts of our career … My mother was an incredibly wonderful and artistic woman, but she was financially the most irresponsible woman ever.”

Cole added, “In truth, she lost her mind. I think it was the consequence of some weird alchemy of addiction and mental instability. It’s probably the greatest wound in my life and also the greatest driving force for my continuing in this industry.”

However, he said he wouldn’t trade in his child stardom because it has helped him in many ways. “But I don’t regret it at all,” Cole revealed. “I know that there’s definitely resentment, there’s definitely some things I have to work through, but no. If I were given the same choice again, I’d probably do it again.”

