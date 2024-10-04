Amanda Bynes appears to be making strides to a better life!

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the former child star announced the debut of a clothing collection she worked on with designer Austin Babbitt.

“My associate’s of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off,” Amanda captioned her Instagram stories post.

The Nickelodeon alum told People Magazine that they are “working on doing a pop-up art show in December,” adding that it “will have art and clothing.”

The collaborators worked on one t-shirt, featuring a drawing of a woman on the back and one pair of shorts, which is available in black, white and gray. They are all now available on Austin’s website asspizza.com. The shirt retails for $60, and the shorts are $100.

“‘Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers; I really wanted to say I appreciate you so much for supporting me,” she began in her Instagram stories. “I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online.”

After quitting acting several years ago, Amanda pursued fashion and graduated from FIDM in 2019. Earlier this year, she expressed her desire to pursue a manicurist license, but by April, she announced that she had encountered an unexpected setback.

“Since I haven’t passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again,” she told fans at the time, “so I’ll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon.”

Following the release of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV in March 2024, Amanda shared a mental health update on social media.

“I’ve gained over 20 lbs in the past few months from being depressed,” she shared to her Instagram Story on March 29, 2024. “I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean.”

ICYMI, the Discovery + series detailed the alleged mistreatment of staff and child actors by Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider. Known for creating popular Nickelodeon shows like Drake & Josh and Victorious, Dan also created and produced The Amanda Show, and formed a close relationship with Amanda.

However, it was reported that Amanda had declined to participate in the series. An Ok Magazine insider claimed that Amanda had an opposite experience than her cast members and is ultimately “grateful for Nickelodeon for jumpstarting her career.”

