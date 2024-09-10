Jake Webber may be seeing someone new! The social media star, who is best known for his YouTube content, has been blowing up this year — and fans are dying to know more about him and his love life since his split with fellow social media star Tara Yummy.

Is Jake Webber Single?

Jake, 26, appears to currently be dating Kenzie Luby, 23, who he’s been romantically linked to since earlier this year. Photos of the two kissing, hugging and going on dates have made their rounds on TikTok.

During an appearance on Trisha Paytas‘ “Just Trish” podcast in February 2024, the host asked Jake whether he would ever get into a public relationship again.

“Maybe, like, down the line because I feel like it has to be organic,” he replied.

Who Is Kenzie Luby?

Kenzie is a TikTok star, and posts videos on her @kenzieeluby page, which has accumulated over 950,000 followers.

You can follow her on Instagram: @kenzieeluby

Who Has Jake Webber Dated?

Jake announced his breakup with Tara Yummy in August 2023, whom he had been dating since 2019. The former couple addressed their followers directly about their decision to end their relationship in a YouTube video at the time, titled “Jake and Tara: Break Up.”

Despite their split, the two remain on good terms and still often post photos and videos together.

During a 2024 interview with J-14, Tara revealed how things between her and Jake have been since their breakup.

“I think it’s as easy as it can be. Obviously, we’re real people that really did break up with, it’s not this fake scenario. I wish it was, that’d be much easier, but at the same time, it comes so easy because we are actually just friends in real life. ” she explained. “We’re such good friends. I think that’s why it works out and that’s why people like it so much because it translates on screen genuinely. Has it been hard? I mean, it hasn’t been the easiest thing in the world, but at the same time, it’s so fun and comes so natural that I’m like, why not? I’m glad people like it.”

