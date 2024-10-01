Sabrina Carpenter‘s hair has become an iconic staple of her pop star image, and fans are dying (or dyeing?) to know how she does it. Known for her big, blonde blowout and curtain bangs, some internet users have theorized that the songstress may not always be rocking her natural locks while on stage — especially as she embarks on her Short n’ Sweet tour.

Keep reading for everything we know:

Does Sabrina Carpenter Wear Wigs?

The 25-year-old singer has never outright confirmed if she wears wigs (insert Elijah Wood interview clip here). However, some TikTok users believe that her perfect ‘do is the work of a very good wig, especially since her bangs never seem to fall out of place during performances.

It’s pretty common for celebrities to don wigs, especially working late singers who want to avoid hair damage as they embark on a lengthy tour — but unless Sabrina or her hairstylists come out to confirm or deny the rumors, we really can’t know for sure.

In an Elle UK interview, the beauty magazine enlisted the help of Monique McMahon, founder of Que Colour, who gave her own opinion on Sabrina’s locks — and guesses that the “Espresso” singer uses hair extensions to achieve her look.

“It might be hard to replicate the exact movement of the hair without extensions if you naturally have finer hair,” the hair expert told the outlet. “You can always look at getting some clip in extensions which match your hair color if this is something you’d like to achieve for a special occasion.”

What Has Sabrina Carpenter Said of Her Hair?

As of September 2024, Sabrina actually became the face of Redken, a prestige hair care brand. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer-songwriter revealed what products help her achieve her signature look.

“I am constantly in between sets, so there are very few days now where I’m styling my own hair, but to save my strands from damage in between the constant heat tools, I love Redken’s Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Treatment,” she told the outlet. “It’s the perfect combination of condition, repair, and heat protection.”

Sabrina also told fans to “have fun” with their hair but to make sure to see a professional, shouting out her own hairstylists, Laurie Heaps and Scott King, who she says she trusts “implicitly.”

As for whether she’ll be rocking her iconic blonde locks for the foreseeable future?

“Is this my signature hairstyle and color? It’s definitely what I’ve been loving and feeling most myself right now,” she revealed. “I’m loving my blonde color and bouncy bangs, but maybe I’ll change it up someday—you never know.”

