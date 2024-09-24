Did you know that on top of being a pop star princess, Sabrina Carpenter is also a cat lady? Yup, just like her bestie Taylor Swift, the “Espresso” singer loves her felines! So, how many kitties does she have exactly?

Keep reading for details on Sabrina’s cats:

What Are Sabrina Carpenter’s Cats Names?

Sabrina has two cats named Benny and Björn — which were inspired by the male members of ABBA: Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. They appear to be British Shorthairs.

It seems that the former Disney Channel star adopted her cats around the same time together in 2021, which was when she posted several Instagram Stories of her new feline friends.

Prior to Benny and Björn, Sabrina revealed that she grew up with four cats, but they’ve sadly all passed away since then. Her last cat, Woody, sadly died in 2015.

“My little Woody used his ninth life today,” she wrote in a social media post at the time. “I had him since I was 5 years old. You’ll always be a Carpenter and I’ll always love you baby boy. Rest in Peace.”

While Sabrina certainly hasn’t been a stranger to the spotlight before 2024, she has certainly gained a huge new fan following, especially with the release of her fourth album Short n’ Sweet.

The “Please Please Please” singer launched her singing career in 2014, the same year she gained recognition for her leading role in Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World. With six studio albums under her belt, the songstress has continued to reach new career heights: opening for Taylor Swift on her record-breaking Eras Tour in 2023 and since headlining her biggest sold-out tour yet.

“In such a weird way, I guess I’ve tried to do my best and be enjoying what I’m doing without being too aware of what’s going on,” Sabrina told GRAMMY.com in 2023. “The love of what I do is in the actual making of things, so I’ve been making so much music and writing so much over the last year. Seeing this cool, organic reaction to it is great. But in the moment, it’s hard to grasp it.”

