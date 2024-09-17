Alex Russo making her Marvel debut wasn’t in my 2024 bingo card.

That’s right, Selena Gomez is rumored to star in Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Agatha All Along as her Wizards of Waverly Place character. Keep reading for a deep dive into the rumors, and how they began.

Is Alex Russo Really In ‘Agatha All Along’?

The rumor has been around since 2023, but this month has brought new evidence to support it. It seems that Agatha All Along is delving into a metaverse of fictional witches, and there are whispers that one full episode could be inspired by Wizards of Waverly Place.

Given that Marvel has been under Disney’s umbrella for some time, a crossover isn’t out of the question—especially if it includes a surprise appearance by Selena reprising her role as Alex Russo. Marvel is known for its big cameos, so this would be an exciting twist.

A Twitter post from January 2023 also has recently resurfaced, with an insider hinting that one of the show’s major cameos will be “a Disney star who is still a popular artist.” In the replies, someone speculated that Selena might be the surprise guest, and it would make perfect sense for her to appear in Agatha All Along.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Selena recently commented with a fire emoji on a poster for Agatha All Along that features Aubrey Plaza.

On top of that, Selena is already set to reprise her iconic Disney role in the upcoming Wizards reboot starring David Henrie, who will be returning as Justin Russo. Along with producing the Disney show alongside David, Selena will also be a guest star in the pilot as his sister Alex Russo.

All I have to say is — *this* is how you unite Disney and Marvel!

What Is ‘Agatha All Along’ About?

The series, which premieres its first episode on September 18, 2024, follows Kathryn Hahn returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as disgraced witch Agatha Harkness — and so many celebs are set to star in the MCU show, from Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke to Patti LuPone!

The show will follow Kathryn as Agatha as she recruits some unlikely witchy allies on her quest to regain her former powers.

