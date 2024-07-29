Selena Gomez is addressing the rumors about her undergoing cosmetic surgery.

On Saturday, July 27, the singer and Emmy-nominated actress took to TikTok to clarify and dispel any speculation regarding cosmetic procedures.

“Honestly I hate this,” wrote Selena. “I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”

Her comment was based on a 2023 video from Marissa Barrionuevo, a Florida plastic surgeon’s assistant who creates educational content about different procedures and frequently discusses potential cosmetic work among celebrities.

In the case of Selena, the TikToker chose not to speculate on any possible procedures, instead suggesting that changes in Selena’s appearance might be related to her lupus diagnosis.

“I literally have no idea what she has gotten done,” Marissa shared. “I think she’s been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don’t think it’s fair to speculate whether or not she’s gotten cosmetic things done. At the end of the day, let’s just leave her be.”

Nonetheless, the plastic surgeon assistant posted side-by-side photos of Selena — one from a few years earlier and another taken at the 2023 Golden Globes.

This comparison prompted many commenters to form their own opinions, which Selena seemed to address in her response.

“I was on stripes because of flare up,” the former Disney star wrote in her comment, with many assuming “stripes” was an autocorrect for “steroids.”

Following her comment, Marissa posted another video directly apologizing to her on TikTok one day later.

@marissathepa Replying to @Selena Gomez although I always try to lead with grace and mindfulness, I am sorry this upset you (and I understand why it did). I decided to stop making videos like this last year because of the negative impact it can cause. It was never my intention. ily I hope we can move past this and be besties ♬ original sound – Marissa the PA

“I really hope Selena Gomez does not hate me,” she began. “… I agree with you, I do think we should leave you alone and I said that in the video. I totally understand you still not appreciating it.”

She also said in the video, “you don’t owe it to anyone to tell us why you don’t look the same as what you did when you were a teenager, or in your twenties.”

Marissa wrote as the caption: “although I always try to lead with grace and mindfulness, I am sorry this upset you (and I understand why it did). I decided to stop making videos like this last year because of the negative impact it can cause. It was never my intention. ily I hope we can move past this and be besties.”

In response, Selena wrote: “I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes,” to which Marissa replied “Me too sister, I love you! Hope one day we can hug and be friends.”

