Our Disney hearts can’t take this! In a new trailer for season 4 of Selena + Chef, fans immediately noticed that the filming location looked super familiar — almost as if it was filmed on a Disney Channel show. So, does Selena Gomez film her cooking show at the house from Hannah Montana? Keep reading to find out!

Is Selena + Chef filmed at the House from Hannah Montana?

The former Disney Channel alum heads to Malibu, California for her fourth season of the HBO Max cooking series! The trailer, which premiered on August 3, 2022, showcases Selena cooking inside of a home that eagle-eyed fans immediately took notice of — yep, that’s right, Selena filmed her show in the Hannah Montana house!

“The fact that Selena Gomez films her cooking show inside the Hannah Montana house speaks directly to my inner 12 year old,” said one user on Twitter. “Alex Russo has Miley Stewart’s house … Ok I’m gonna cry,” another fan wrote referencing Selena’s Wizards of Waverly Place character. This isn’t Selena’s first time on a Hannah Montana set, either! The Wizards of Waverly Place actress played Mikayla Skeech on a few episodes of Hannah Montana, who was Hannah’s pop star nemesis.

Several Disney fans declared that Selena’s choice of filming location was “absolutely iconic” and “a full circle moment,” and that they’d be waiting for Miley Cyrus, who played Hannah Montana in the Disney show, to be making a “surprise cameo.” It may be wishful thinking, but cross your fingers for a Miley and Selena reunion in season 4!

Does Selena Gomez Live at the House from Hannah Montana?

There was some confusion after the trailer for season 4 of Selena + Chef dropped, as many fans thought that Selena actually lived inside the Hannah Montana house. One fan tweeted, “Selena Gomez living in the Hannah Montana house is my multiverse of madness.”

While Selena filmed the first three seasons of Selena + Chef from her own home, season four was only filmed at the iconic Malibu house made famous by Miley Cyrus. So no, Selena does not actually live at Hannah Montana’s house (although that would be pretty iconic).

The HBO Max series premieres on August 18, 2022, and features a huge list of all-star chefs including Gordon Ramsay, Rachael Ray, Adrienne Cheatham, Nick DiGiovanni, Devonn Francis, Top Chef winner Kristen Kish, Priya Krishna, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson and Paola Velez.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.