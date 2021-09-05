There’s lots to come from Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.! Matt Sato — who plays Kai — in the upcoming Disney+ series teases what fans can expect once the show officially premieres on Wednesday, September 8.

“Expect to see a fun reimagining from the original show,” the 20-year-old actor tells J-14 exclusively. “True fans will pick up on many similarities in the first episode, taking them back to their childhood, but you can expect a different vibe this time around with a lot of original touches that will keep old fans and new fans entertained!”

Set in Hawaii, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is a remake of the famed 1990s show Doogie Howser, M.D., which starred Neil Patrick Harris and ran for four seasons on ABC from 1989 to 1993. This time around, Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars as Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a 16-year-old genius who is working as a doctor while her friends are still in high school. Matt’s character, Kai, is Lehela’s older brother, who often relies “heavily on help from my little sister.”

“We both have our own little place in the family,” Matt tells J-14 of the characters’ brother-sister dynamic. “We truly balance each other out, and it leads to a lot of fun moments throughout the series.”

When it comes to describing Kai, the Side Hustle star explains that he’s the “fun character.”

“The show has a fun way of showing a very interesting dynamic between him and his little sister,” Matt teases. “He really admires his sister, and he is always looking after her, but Kai is also such a fun character to play as a super chill surfer dude.”

Since the Disney star is originally from Hawaii, it wasn’t too difficult for him to get into character when it was time to film the show.

“It has been nice being back on the islands, especially after being in L.A. for the past few years,” Matt shares. “Being back, I have had such an appreciation of where I grew up, especially knowing that I now have the privilege to work here — I have gained a huge appreciation for it even more.”

All in all, Matt thinks that Disney+ subscribers should all watch Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. because the character of Lahela is a great role model as a “strong and incredibly smart female lead.”

“She is accomplishing incredible things at a young age, and it would be great to see young kids aspire to be just like her and know that they can achieve anything they want to be,” he gushes. “This time around, we are seeing a more diverse cast, and I think it is incredibly important for younger kids to see proper representation on the shows they watch.”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. premieres via Disney+ on Wednesday, September 8.

