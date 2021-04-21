Get ready for a major walk down memory lane with Dove Cameron and Jordan Fisher! The former Disney Channel stars are reuniting for a new HBO Max movie titled Field Notes on Love, based on the book of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith.

“Y’all mind if @DoveCameron and I make a movie real quick??” the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star asked fans via Twitter in April 2021. Jordan is set to star as Hugo while Dove will play opposite the actor as Mae.

“Hugo is dumped by his girlfriend before their long-planned romantic train trip across America. She leaves him with the tickets, which are nontransferable, booked under her name,” the movie’s synopsis reads, according to Deadline. “Meanwhile, Mae is reeling from being rejected from USC’s film school. When she stumbles across Hugo’s ad for a replacement, she’s certain it’s exactly the adventure she needs to shake off her disappointment and jump-start her next film.”

The dynamic duo is no stranger to sharing the screen together as they played boyfriend and girlfriend on the Disney Channel series Liv and Maddie. Viewers will remember that Jordan played Holden Dippledorf for a few episodes of the fan-favorite series.

“Manifestation is REAL. @dovecameron and I met at a mutual friend’s house [eight] or [nine] years ago and eventually manifested working on a show together. DID THAT,” the Broadway star shared on Instagram after their movie was announced in April 2021. “Then we started manifesting starring in a feature film together. NOW WE’RE DOING THAT. What next?!”

Jordan also revealed in his social media post that he would be executive producing the project.

Prior to the announcement of their upcoming project, the Work It star chatted with J-14 exclusively in October 2017 about collaborating with Dove. “She has been a dear friend since before Liv and Maddie even was a thing, and we loved each other and loved the idea of working with each other,” he gushed at the time. “We actually dreamed and schemed of an idea of me coming onto the show to play her boyfriend on Liv and Maddie and it worked out, thankfully, which is really nice. We love each other. We definitely want to continue to work together. We have an idea of a couple different Broadway shows we could end up being in together. Who knows? That’s something we’re both open to.”

