Once upon a time, Dove Cameron and Ryan McCartan were the ultimate Disney Channel power couple. But fans of the Liv and Maddie stars know that things weren’t exactly pretty when their relationship ended. For those who forgot, let us refresh your memory…
The two stars played the on-screen couple of Maddie and Diggie on Liv and Maddie, and fans immediately fell for the pair — because, well, their chemistry was undeniable on screen. And when the costars feel for each other in real life, it was seriously a dream come true. They were pretty much couples goals while they were together — they formed a band called The Girl and the Dreamcatcher and they even got engaged! Yeah, everyone was mentally preparing for the Disney wedding of their dreams.
But sadly, after almost three whole years together, the Descendants star and the Wicked actor shocked the world when they announced that they were going their separate ways. And well, things have been a bit dramatic since then. Dove claimed Ryan had treated her badly during their relationship, and he accused the actress of cheating on him with her current boyfriend, Thomas Doherty. After years of accusations and drama, they’ve each finally moved on from the split, but we just had to take a trip down memory lane. We broke down everything that happened from start to finish, so you might want to buckle up because it’s truly been a roller coaster of a ride.
Scroll through the gallery to uncover the rise and fall of Dove and Ryan’s complicated relationship.
