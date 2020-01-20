Dove and Ryan met on set of ‘Liv and Maddie.’

As we already know, Ryan and Dove met while they were costars on Liv and Maddie and in a now-deleted YouTube video, Ryan explained in detail how he and Dove got close during their time in the show. He explained that they first met during the audition process, and there was an instant spark.

“I got an audition for a silly little role on a silly new TV show. At the time it was called Bits and Pieces and my agent told me they were probably going to change the name to the two girls who the show was about — Liv and Maddie,” Ryan explained. “So I go in and audition and I’m like, ‘This role is actually kind of fun.’ They called me back, and then they called me back again and then I had a screen test with the girl who was playing both roles and who, at the time, was a total unknown. And I went and did the screen test. And they cast me.”

This was in 2012 and when the show premiered in the summer of 2013, these two went public with their relationship. Ryan even exclusively told J-14 all about their adorable first date.

“We were shooting that night and I had recently gotten out of a pretty bad breakup and for whatever reason I was feeling pretty confident. We were shooting and then we were done and everyone went home. For whatever reason, I guess fate was just on my side, but Dove and I were the last people there,” he told us. “I walked out of my dressing room and Dove walked out of hers and I was just like, ‘Hey, do you want to go out on a date?’ and she was like, ‘Oh my God, sure.'”

Seems like it was all meant to be, right?

“I took her out to dinner, [then] I took her out to frozen yogurt, and we went to this place in Hollywood called Bourgeois Pig and got some cider. We sat in this really cute room and just drank some cider and talked,” he told us. “Then I took her up to this place up in the Hollywood Hills that has basically a panoramic 360 view of all of Hollywood and all of the valley. So we saw all the lights, the Hollywood sign, the Griffith Park Observatory, and it was so romantic. We were up there until three in the morning just like talking and looking at the lights. Then I took her home and it was the most perfect, most romantic first date ever.”