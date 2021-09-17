She’s a tatted queen! Dove Cameron has racked up more than 15 ink designs over the years, and loves to show them off. As it turns out, the Descendants alum actually got her first tattoo when she was super young.

“When people say I am ‘turning bad,’ I just remind them I got my first tattoo when I was 14,” she told Refinery29 in November 2019, noting that it’s become “so bad, uneven and faded” since she’s grown up.

The tattoo, which Dove told the publication was done “illegally and without parental permission” was done by a friend of a friend who happened to own a tattoo gun.

“He told us he’d been practicing on oranges and was ready. Keep in mind we’re in 7th grade and I still had braces,” she recalled. “She decided to do it, but then she called me from his house crying because she was scared, so I walked over. She said she couldn’t do it, so I said, ‘Well, what if I go first?’ I’ve always been a ‘f–k it’ kind of person. I got a Capricorn sign on my bikini line because I wanted something that will always be me, even when I’m 85.”

Then, Dove went home and told her mom.

“The next morning I asked my mom if I could get a tattoo and she said, ‘No, you’re 14!’ to which I replied, ‘What if I already got one?’” the actress shared.

Aside from the tattoos that are meaningful to her, Dove has also gotten multiple designs dedicated to ex-boyfriends Thomas Doherty and Ryan McCartan.

“I got my second tattoo on my 18th birthday. It’s my ex Ryan McCartan’s sign, and the exact mirror placement on my other hip from my first tattoo,” Dove told Refinery29, noting that it’s the Gemini symbol. “Years later, after we broke up, I realized that my mom always thought it was because I played twins on Liv and Maddie. So I said, ‘Well, f–k it, now it is!’”

Dove also has a few tats dedicated to her former acting roles. When she starred in The Light in the Piazza musical, she got the sun inked on her. And after her DCOM Cloud 9, the actress got an X tattoo. But that’s not all! Over the years, Dove has racked up more than 15 tattoos.

Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of all her design and what they mean.

