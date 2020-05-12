Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell just threw it back to the 1990s and early 2000s, and we’re totally freaking out! That’s right, the Drake & Josh star just dressed up as his fan favorite The Amanda Show character Totally Kyle and, not going to lie, it’s EVERYTHING!

For those who don’t know, Totally Kyle was a hilarious surfer dude character played by the now 33-year-old, back in the day. He was known for telling ridiculous stories, playing the guitar and, of course, saying “like” and “totally” a whole lot. Well, from the looks of it, Kyle might be making a serious comeback! Unfortunately, this is not an official announcement saying that The Amanda Show is coming back, but Drake did dress up as Totally Kyle in the comfort of his own home for lucky fans purchasing a Cameo video.

For those who don’t know, Cameo is a platform celebrities can use to communicate with their followers. For a small fee, fans can purchase a personalized video message from their idol. Drake recently took to Instagram Stories and told followers that he joined the platform and for $85, you can get a personalized video from the singer — or Totally Kyle.

“I also have a friend of mine here who I’m sure would be happy to send you anything you need,” Drake said in the since-expired video before dressing up in the characters iconic blonde wig and tie-dye shirt.

Yep, we’re totally here for this!

As fans know, Drake’s participation on the app came a few weeks after fans slammed Harry Potter star Tom Felton after he announced that he’d be charging more than $250 for a Cameo shout out video. According to the app, the price per video is “set individually by each of the talent,” which means the former wizard (and Drake) picked the cost for themselves. But get this, you guys — he’s actually not the most expensive celebrity to use the app. Caitlyn Jenner, for example, charges $2,500 for her videos.

Dog With A Blog star Blake Michael also uses the website, and he charges only $39 for a shout out. Jessie actor Kevin Chamberlin, on the other hand, asks for $60 a video. Suite Life of Zack and Cody legend Phill Lewis is also on the app, offering personalized videos for $75 each. Wizards of Waverly Place star Gregg Sulkin charges $70 for his videos. Oh, and for $50, fans can get a message from Twilight alum Ashley Greene herself!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.