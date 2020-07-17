Well guys, Drake teamed up with DJ Khaled to drop two brand new songs, and the rapper totally name dropped some of his most famous friends in the lyrics. That’s right, on the track called “POPSTAR,” the 33-year-old made seemingly made references to Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun.

“You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah,” he said in one line. He then added, “Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa,” seemingly referring to their status as platinum selling artists. On the song’s second verse, Drake rapped, “S**t don’t even usually get this big without a Bieber face.”

But that’s not all! He also added actor Kevin Costner, music producer David Foster and the late Whitney Houston‘s names on the track in various lines.

As fans know this isn’t the first time the musician has made reference to other Hollywood stars in his music. Yep, back in May, Drake issued an apology after referring to Kylie Jenner as his “side-piece” in an unreleased song shared on an Instagram Live stream at the time. The “scrapped” track, which was a collaboration with Future, also included lines about Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real s**t, Kylie Jenner is a side-piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf**king Kylies,” the song’s lyrics read, according to Page Six. In another line, Drake rapped, “Yeah, I got 20 d**n Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f**kin’ Gigis.”

After being dragged by fans online, the former Degrassi star issued a public apology.

“A song that Mark ran last night on Night Owl Sound live set shouldn’t have been played,” he wrote in a since-expired snap. “It’s a song that leaked three years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the Drake/Future catalogue. Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start the day.”

