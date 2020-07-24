Congratulations are in order for Witney Carson! The Dancing With The Stars pro is expecting her first child with husband Carson McAllister, and we couldn’t be more excited for them!

“Baby McAllister coming [January] 2021! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now, the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram on Thursday, July 23. “We found out together with @clearblue, which was so surreal and special! Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

After the announcement, a bunch of Witney’s famous friends took to the comment section and sent some well wishes to the happy couple.

Maddie Ziegler wrote, “OMG! Witney! I’m so happy for you!

“Aw yay! Congrats friend. This is awesome!” Sadie Robertson commented. Milo Manheim added, “Wooooo!”

Even The Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham said, “Congrats sweet girl.”

But that’s not all! Even her fellow DWTS dancer, Lindsay Arnold — who announced that she was pregnant back in May — left a heartfelt note on her BFF’s social media post.

“Yay! I am so excited for you guys! And so excited to be mamas together,” the blonde beauty said.

As fans know, Witney and her husband, Carson, got married back in 2016 after four years of dating. In October 2019, she chatted exclusively with Us Weekly about getting pregnant.

“We’re not really putting a timestamp on it, just when we feel ready,” she said at the time. “I get so baby hungry though. Like, every time I see a baby it breaks my heart. I want one.”

The dancer also told the publication that she had gotten some pretty amazing motherly advice from another DWTS dancer, Peta Murgatroyd.

“She’s been great to coach us through that and give us advice on, like, how she felt while being pregnant and dancing at the same time,” Witney told Us Weekly. “That’s a big issue for us. Can you start a family and still have a career and still dance? She’s been really good to mentor us through what we would do when we eventually have kids. She’s been awesome.”

