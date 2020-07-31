Are Witney Carson and husband Carson McAllister having a boy or girl? That’s been the question on everyone’s mind since the Dancing With The Stars pro first announced that the couple was expecting their first child together. Unfortunately for fans, it looks like they’ll have to wait a little while to find out!

“We actually already know, but we are waiting to reveal that later,” the 26-year-old told ET during a recent interview. “Like I said, it came as a shock, so we’re still digesting a lot. We’re just gonna do it when we’re ready to share it. It’s going to take some time, I think, but it’ll be soon.”

Witney continued, “Let’s just say, we both thought 100 percent the opposite. I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll have mother’s intuition,’ but I don’t have it at all. When the genders out it’ll make more sense. And I’ll explain it, but it’s hard right now.”

As fans know, the dancer — who was previously paired up with Disney Channel star Milo Manheim on the reality show — took to Instagram on July 23, and announced the amazing news that she was expecting with her followers.

“Baby McAllister coming [January] 2021! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now,” she wrote at the time. “We found out together with @clearblue, which was so surreal and special! Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

She also told ET that both she and her husband were “shocked” over the pregnancy news.

“Baby’s first interview! It’s absolutely insane,” Witney gushed. “It came as a shock because we were not expecting it; we both kind of looked at each other and were very surprised. So, it’s kind of taken some time to digest this news, but ultimately, we are just so excited. And it’s just kind of crazy to be growing a human inside me. Like, it’s bizarre! I don’t even think it’s hit him yet at all.”

Congrats to the parents-to-be!

