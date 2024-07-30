No running on the red carpet! A Suite Life of Zack & Cody reunion has happened in 2024, and we’re not crying, you’re crying.

That’s right, Cole and Dylan Sprouse, who starred as the iconic twins on the Disney Channel series, joined Phill Lewis, known for his role as Mr. Moseby, at the premiere of Dylan’s new film, The Duel, on July 29, 2024.

Captured by NowThis on social media, the event showcased Dylan in a tuxedo and a stylish bun, accompanied by his brother Cole, who sported a trendy asymmetric black suit. The trio reunited on the red carpet, with Phill also donning a classic tuxedo.

In a nod to their past antics, the trio struck playful poses for the cameras. Dylan humorously mimicked a punch to Lewis’s stomach, while Lewis responded with his signature over-the-top expressions.

No running on my red carpet! ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ actors Dylan & Cole Sprouse and Phill Lewis had a ‘suite’ reunion on the red carpet for Dylan’s new film ‘The Duel.’ pic.twitter.com/ITv3g5KGNV — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) July 29, 2024

The Sprouse twins and Phill Lewis worked together on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody from 2005 to 2008 and continued their roles in The Suite Life on Deck from 2008 to 2011. Their last collaboration was in 2011’s The Suite Life Movie, which wrapped up the beloved series. This recent reunion marks the first time fans have seen the trio together since then.

The twins have opened up about the possibility of a Zack & Cody TV reboot several times — and sorry, Suite Life fans, but they’re not too into it.

“It’s funny, I thought the privilege of being part of a lot of fun TV shows when I was younger that kind of became cult classics or fan favorites, like Suite Life or Friends, and there’s always that question that pops up. There’s always the, ‘Oh, when are you going to go back?’ But I don’t think that it should be done,” Cole said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2020. “I think it’s really incendiary, there’s a huge potential to, kind of, demolish that perfect little golden memory of a program is you go back and revive it.”

He continued, “I’m not the biggest fan of the sequel and the spinoff thing. I think also, if time elapses, everyone who comes back to a program like that, they’re not really in the same headspace.”

Although Cole isn’t totally sold on the idea of coming back to the Tipton Hotel, the actor did say if the opportunity arose, he wouldn’t be totally against it.

“I don’t know how it would feel. I think it would be enjoyable to find a way to do it that has a lot of respect and captures the feeling that people are actually desiring from that, but I don’t know. I think it could be quite incendiary,” he concluded.

