Ever since Dylan O’Brien stepped into the spotlight, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds, and that is — is the swoon-worthy actor single? We mean, between his adorable personality, hilarious sense of humor, breathtaking smile and gorgeous body, he’s pretty much stolen everyone’s hearts by now, so it’s only natural that fans are curious about his love life.

Well guys, we decided to do some investigating, and it turns out, the Maze Runner star has actually been linked to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars over the years! Yep, there has been rumors that he’s been in relationships with famous faces like Chloë Grace Moretz, Britt Robertson and more.

But what exactly went down between them, you ask? Why did they break up? Who else did he date? And is he seeing anyone at the moment? Not to worry, people, because we’ve got you covered. We went ahead and made you a complete guide to the star’s love life, including his current relationship status, past girlfriends and everything in between. So sit back and buckle up because boy, has it been a wild ride!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Dylan has ever dated and what went down between them.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.