Is anyone else obsessed with Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin‘s relationship? The couple has been together for more than a year now, and they’re seriously goals. The former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star and the model are constantly sharing the most adorable, PDA-filled pictures, showing off their love, gushing over each other in interviews, jetting off on romantic getaways, giving each other the sweetest gifts and supporting each other’s work, and everyone is seriously living for it. The lovebirds even moved in together back in January! Yeah, it’s pretty clear that these two are soulmates.

But how did they meet and when did the two stars realize they had feelings for each other? Let’s take a walk down memory lane. Here’s a breakdown of their entire relationship from start to finish, so prepare to fall even more in love with the couple. Scroll through our gallery to uncover a complete timeline of Dylan and Barbara’s magical love story.

