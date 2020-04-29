Calling all comic book fans, this one’s for you! Yep, that’s right, Dylan Sprouse is about to become an author, and fans can’t contain their excitement.

On Tuesday, April 28, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum spoke with SYFY WIRE, and he revealed that he has a comic in the works for the sci-fi and fantasy magazine Heavy Metal. The yet-to-be titled piece will be all about the Norse mythology Gods and Goddesses and, as a fan of Norse culture, he’s been preparing for a project like this for a while.

“This is a very deeply personal, familial story to me,” the 27-year-old admitted. “[The comic] largely takes inspiration from the sagas that my own Scandinavian-American grandparents were reading both my brother and I while we were younger.”

As for the plot, Dylan has decided to keep pretty mum about what fans can expect.

“This is much more along the lines of Neil Gaiman‘s American Gods,” he explained, adding that it’ll take on more of a dark tone. “I’m writing from a Pagan perspective, [exploring] what these gods and goddesses represent, both in metaphorical ways and also how they might have literally interacted with people.”

For those who don’t know, the actor is a longtime comics fans. In fact, he even recalled the first time he stepped into a comic book store while talking with the site.

“It was kind of a forbidden section. It had these really sexy women on pterodactyls,” Dylan remembered “Like, I shouldn’t be there, but I was always sneaking a peek at the magazine anyway. I learned to have a major appreciation of that magazine through it. I found a lot of artists that I still love today.”

As for right now, the former Disney Channel star hasn’t dropped any details about when to expect the first installment, but we hope he announces something soon!

