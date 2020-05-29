According to Dylan Sprouse, his brother, Cole, is doing well following his breakup from Lili Reinhart — thanks to KJ Apa!

“I mean, he’s living,” the actor explained, when asked how his twin is doing following the shocking split. “Him and KJ in the very beginning of quarantine ended up staying together at KJ’s place in Los Angeles. So, they’re isolating together, which is very cute.”

“I’ve heard a lot of cute stories. I heard they’re just lifting weights and eating cheese … I think that’s what they do,” he continued. “[Cole’s] good. He’s getting healthy, he’s relaxing, and I talk to him every day. We still FaceTime every day, for every year of my life.”

For those who missed it, People Magazine confirmed that the couple had decided to go their separate ways after three years together on May 25, 2020. A source told the outlet at the time, “they tend to be on and off but are currently not together.”

Another insider explained to E! News, “Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was shut down due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship. When Cole and Lili are around each other often, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and affectionate, but things become much more complicated when they’re apart.”

“Distance is never good for their relationship. They decided not to quarantine together and knew off the bat that it wasn’t going to work,” a different friend of the couple said. “They both know their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn’t working.”

The source added the pair decided to call it quits about a month ago but “remain on good terms,” and that it is more of “a break than a breakup.”

Skeet Ulrich also seemingly confirmed that the pair had ended their relationship during an Instagram Live.

For anyone looking for the video where skeet says Cole and lili "were" a cute couple 😭😭😭

I honestly dont know what to think. They look high lol. pic.twitter.com/UTXzbdKTO6 — S (@juggybettybabe) May 17, 2020

When a fan asked the actor if he though they made a cute couple, he replied, “I think they were a very cute couple,” putting emphasis on the word “were.”

