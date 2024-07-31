Dylan Sprouse is a master manifester! The former Disney Channel star just revealed who his celebrity crush was when he was a teenager — and it’s literally his wife, Barbara Palvin.

During an interview with Elite Daily from July 2024, The Duel actor admitted that his very first celebrity crush was actually thanks to the movie Troy.

“When I was young, I watched Troy for the first time. I thought Diane Kruger was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen at that point,” he said, before revealing who his teenaged crush was.

“When I became a teenager, my legitimate crush was Barbara Palvin, and now I’m married to her. So, that’s manifesting,” he joked.

“Guys, you can do anything, as long as you’re medium handsome and a little fun.” Wise words.

The couple have been together since June 2018 — and Barbara revealed Dylan actually was the first to make a move (now we know why!).

“He slid into my DMs,” she said during an interview W Magazine in February 2019. Dylan added, “She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months.”

Barbara replied, confirming, “I took my time. I knew I wasn’t in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more.”

And she was definitely right, as the pair got engaged in September 2022 and tied the knot less than one year later.

“I’m really not nervous about getting married. I think the engagement stressed me more than the wedding,” Barbara shared in an interview with V Magazine. “I mean, a man has time to prepare for the proposal — Dylan kept the ring for seven months before he asked the question — but for me, it was right then and there. I knew since we started dating that I want to marry him, but it’s a big decision.”

The couple walked down the aisle in Barbara’s native Hungary, according to a July 2023 Vogue article that showed off the stunning ceremony.

“All the people we love and care for were there. We all cried a little,” Barbara told the publication. “The weather was perfect with a little cool breeze. It was a beautiful moment that we will never forget.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.