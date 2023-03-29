Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner did not have to go that hard for the premiere of their film Beautiful Disaster on March 28, but we’re so glad they did! Keep reading to see all red carpet photos and looks from the star-studded night.

ICYMI, Dylan, 30, and Virginia, 27, play characters Travis and Abby, two college freshman that are polar opposites — or so they think. Travis is the “bad boy” on campus, an underground boxer and the ultimate flirt, and Abby wants nothing to do with him. Their paths cross in an unexpected way, naturally.

The Voltage Pictures official logline reads, “Intrigued by Abby’s resistance to his appeal, Travis offers her a simple bet: if he loses his next fight, he must remain sex-free for a month. If he wins, Abby must live in his apartment for the same amount of time. Either way, Travis has no idea that Abby’s dark past is about to emerge, and he may have finally met his match.”

As for the cast, Outer Banks star Austin North is set to play a character named Shepley, Libe Barer will star as America Mason, Rob Estes as Benny and Brian Austin Green will play the role of Mick.

The movie premieres in theatres on April 12, 2023, and a sequel titled Beautiful Wedding was already confirmed in December 2022.

“Beautiful 2 baby! Let’s goooo,” Dylan shared via Instagram at the time. “Green lighting a sequel before the first hits theatre?! All gas no brake.”

Virginia also shared her costar’s excitement via social media.

“Excited to announce there are 2 Beautiful Disaster movies headed your way!!!” Virgina shared on Instagram, announcing the sequel news. “Super grateful @voltagepicturesofficial is letting us make the second movie before the first even comes out. Get excited. Lots of fun to come.”

According to the Voltage Pictures official logline, the sequel will pick up right where Beautiful Disaster leaves off.

“Abby and Travis wake up after a crazy night in Vegas confused, hungover, and — to their shock — married!” the description reads. “So they do what any college-age newlyweds who barely know each other would do: they honeymoon in Mexico with their best friends and family! Is this marriage their destiny, or just another disaster?”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the red carpet premiere of Beautiful Disaster.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.