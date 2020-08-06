Following the shocking news that E! News was officially canceled after nearly 30 years on the air, host Lilliana Vazquez has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“See. I have placed before you an open door that no one can shut. Revelations 3:8,” the 40-year-old E! News and Pop of The Morning star captioned her social media post. “Thankful for this incredible adventure and I will miss this team and crew beyond belief. Yes… Even the 4 A.M. call time.”



For those who missed it, on Wednesday, August 5, Variety reported that three E! Entertainment network shows — including the two Lilliana cohosted plus In the Room — had been canceled. According to EW, a representative for the network confirmed the news and said it was “canceled due to the financial fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”

E! News first launched on the network in 1991 and over the years has been hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Giuliana Rancic, Maria Menounos, Jason Kennedy and more. Variety also reported that E! network’s parent company, NBCUnviersal, was looking “to streamline its programming and restructure internally to create more efficiencies,” which was announced back in June.

As fans know, this cancelation news came just days after it was announced that Tana Mongeau‘s MTV reality show, No Filter, had also been canceled after two seasons. The network confirmed the news to Insider, and they also told the outlet that their decision to go their separate ways from Tana had nothing to do with her recent online drama, as it was was made months before any of the YouTuber’s current controversies.

Scripted series like The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Katy Keene have also been canceled this year with their stars — like Ross Lynch, Kiernan Shipka and Lucy Hale — taking to social media to say goodbye and share some pretty emotional tributes to celebrate the shows’ bittersweet ends.

