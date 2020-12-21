He’s back! Ed Sheeran returned from his ongoing hiatus to release a new song called “Afterglow.”

The singer sent his social media followers into a frenzy on December 20, 2020, when he took to Instagram for the first time since September 2020, and revealed that he had “a Christmas present” on the way. Ed delivered the gift of song to fans in the early hours of December 21, 2020, along with the music video for “Afterglow.”

“Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you,” he wrote, alongside a clip from the visual. “Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x.”

The “Lego House” singer first announced his hiatus in December 2019. At the time, in a message to his millions of Instagram followers, Ed said he was taking “a breather to travel, write, and read.” Then, almost one year later, he returned to social media on September 1, 2020, and announced the birth of his daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn. “Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed,” the musician wrote.

Since then, his posts have been few and far between, which is why the release of a new song came as such a surprise to fans. Now, fans are wondering if there’s new music from Ed on the horizon. Scroll through our gallery to check out everything we know so far.

