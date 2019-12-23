Ed Sheeran And Wife Cherry Seaborn Star In His New Music Video Together

It doesn’t get cuter than Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn! The newlywed couple just starred in their first music video together and fan’s can’t get enough. On Sunday, December 22, the red-headed singer dropped the music video for his latest single “Put It All On Me” featuring Ella Mai and it’s all about relationships.

The visual features couples from all over the world telling their love stories through dance and a caption that explains to viewers how they fell in love. Ed and Cherry’s portion of the video shows the two dancing around their London apartment before sharing a kiss and cuddling on the couch.

“Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard. They made out at the castle on the hill,” the pair’s caption read. “A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019.”

As fans know, the lovebirds met when they were only 11 years old and attended the same high school. Their relationship finally became romantic in the summer of 2015, when they reconnected and shared their first date. The pair announced their engagement in 2018 before they officially tied to knot in an intimate ceremony. In July 2019, the 28-year-old confirmed his marriage in the song “Remember the Name” off his latest album, No. 6 Collaborations Project.

Ed referred to Cherry as his wife with the lyrics, “Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick.”

During an interview with iHeartRadio about the album, the “Thinking Out Loud” crooner confirmed his nuptials by referring to that line of lyrics.

“It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” he said. “[I thought] Someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”

