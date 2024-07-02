Have you binge-watched My Lady Jane yet? The new series on Prime Video is about Lady Jane Grey, the British monarch with the shortest-ever reign, and it isn’t your typical historical drama! A delightful blend of costume charm and fantasy flair, spinning Jane’s story into a charming and funny twist on the traditional period piece.

Since its debut in June 2024, fans are dying to learn more of Edward Bluemel, a.k.a. the cutie who plays Jane’s husband, Lord Guilford. Keep reading to uncover more about Edward, his age, past roles and details on his relationship status.

Who does Edward Bluemel play in ‘My Lady Jane’?

Edward, 31, plays Lord Guildford Dudley, the husband of Jane Grey (played by Emily Bader).

“It’s a show that felt really unique on the page, and I hope that we’ve managed to maintain that off the page as well,” Edward told Town and Country Magazine. “It has all of the hallmarks of modern period dramas, which are romantic and sexy, but at the same time has action and adventure, which makes it really exciting. It feels like something from a bygone era of projects like The Princess Bride or A Knight’s Tale.”

What else has Edward Bluemel starred in?

Aside from My Lady Jane, Edward has is best known for his roles in A Discovery of Witches (2018–2022) and the BBC thriller Killing Eve (2019–2022). He’s also starred in Persuasion, Access All Areas, Such a Lovely Day, How to Build a Girl and The Commuter.

Where is Edward Bluemenl from?

Edward, born in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, grew up in Somerset where his parents taught Chemistry and Physics.

He discovered his passion for acting at age 11 through a school play — and at just 17, he committed to pursuing acting professionally. After completing a foundation course at RADA, he graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting.

Does Edward Bluemel have a girlfriend IRL?

It appears Edward is currently in a relationship! He’s currently dating American comedian Mary Beth Barone, who is based in New York City. Mary, 33, often shares photos of her beau on social media — and so does he! The first photo Edward posted of Mary was in 2021, so it looks like they have been together for around three years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.