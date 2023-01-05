Sorry, folks! Elle Fanning is off the dating market! The Maleficent actress is dating fellow actor Max Minghella after the pair first connected on the set of his directorial debut film, 2018’s Teen Spirit. They first sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted on a stroll together in London shortly after filming wrapped, while Elle was 20 years old and Max was 32. Keep reading for everything we know about the couple.

Is Elle Fanning Dating Max Minghella?

In August 2018, Elle and Max were seen in London as they walked together with smiles on their faces, with The Great actress holding onto him with her hands on his shoulders. Fast forward to May 2019, the couple confirmed their relationship by making their red carpet debut together at the 2019 Met Gala.

After starring in Max’s film Teen Spirit as Violet, the director told Entertainment Tonight that Elle was “the only actress who could have carried” the story due to the “incredible list of requirements.”

“You have to be able to sing, you have to be able to dance, you’ve got to, you know, be able to speak Polish convincingly, do the British accent, play the age range and carry the movie with an incredibly nuanced performance,” he said. ” It’s a lot for one person, and she just handled everything with such discipline and professionalism and she never complained.”

Elle also talked about Max, saying, “I mean, we just really love working together. That was, like, very special.”

Elle and Max have kept their relationship low-key since making their red carpet debut, however, the actor revealed in an interview with Esquire that he is a self-identified “serial monogamist,” and explained he would never date anyone if he didn’t see himself marrying them eventually. Do we hear wedding bells in the future?

Who Is Max Minghella?

Max is best known for playing Nick Blaine on The Handmaid’s Tale, but has also appeared as Divya Narendra in The Social Network and played Richie Castellano on The Mindy Project. The English actor is also a writer and director and went to school at Columbia University.

Not only that, The Social Network star is a part of a very impressive and talented family! Max’s mother Carolyn Choa is a choreographer who has worked for the English National Opera and New York’s Metropolitan Opera. She is also specifically known for her work as part of the crew on The English Patient and Madam Butterfly.

Max’s father, Anthony Minghella, was also in the entertainment industry before he sadly died in March 2008 at the age of 54. His father was the Oscar-winning director behind movies The English Patient, Cold Mountain, and The Talented Mr. Ripley. No biggie.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.