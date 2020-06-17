After being constantly slammed for copying Charli D’Amelio on TikTok, Ellie Zeiler has finally clapped back at the haters. Yep, according to screenshots posted on the TikTok Room Instagram account, the internet star responded to some commenters who asked her to admit that she’s trying to be exactly like “the queen.”

“Maybe when [you] have [your] own identity, it’ll be better sis,” one person wrote. Ellie replied, “Awe, I have my own identity. Good luck with that bad attitude, sis.”

Another person pointed out, “[You] look like Charli, but [you] don’t dance like Charli.”

She wrote back, “Probably because I’m Ellie!”

For those who don’t know Ellie was first accused of copying Charli back in April. At first, she gained a lot of attention online due to the two teens’ resemblance. Then, some people claimed that she had made a fake Twitter account where she pretended to be Charli.

At the time, a Twitter account with the username @charidamelio took the internet by storm. It claimed to be Charli’s second Twitter, but when fans started to notice that the photos posted on the account were actually of Ellie, they started to believe that she was behind it and using it to trick fans.

“So we all know this girl Ellie Zeiler, who has gone viral recently for looking like Charli D’Amelio. Well, she created an account on Twitter pretending to be Charli,” a fan wrote in a viral TikTok video, explaining the situation. “Here’s one of the pictures she posted. If you look at one of Ellie’s TikToks, she has the same exact rings. She even likes her own posts.”

Ellie denied that she created the account and eventually the real Twitter user came forward. The account has since been taken down.

Since then, Ellie has continued her rise to fame on the internet and even seemingly joined Daisy Keech‘s new TikTok squad, The Clubhouse!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.